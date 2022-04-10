Netflix, Ebonylife announce date for star-studded ‘Blood Sisters’

Late last year, streaming giant Netflix and leading Nigerian production company EbonyLife Studios revealed the cast of Netflix’s first Original Nigerian series, Blood Sisters, a Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang directed four-part crime thriller.

Today, Netflix and EbonyLife Studios announced that the series will now launch globally and exclusive to Netflix on May 5, 2022

Anticipation is rife for Blood Sisters as the show explores themes like intra-family relationships, physical and substance abuse, love, commitment and relationships, as well as the test of friendships when held up against challenging circumstances. Set against the bustling backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, this limited…