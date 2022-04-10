NHRC boss expresses optimism over presidential assent to new NHRC bill

The Executive Secretary National of the Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu (SAN) has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the “National Human Rights Commission Bill 2022 recently passed by the Senate, as soon as it is presented for his assent.

Ojukwu who stated this over the weekend said the signing of the bill entitled, “National Human Rights Commission Act 2004 (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2022″ by Mr President will be one of the giant achievements of the present administration in the area of human rights promotion and protection in the country.

According to the NHRC boss, “the bill will address the issue of inadequate powers and funding…