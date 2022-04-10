Nnamdi Kanu will be released next month, bishop predicts

Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Awka, Anambra State, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim, on Saturday, declared that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu will be released next month.

He said God would touch the leadership of the country to release the IPOB leader in order to end the growing calamity in the southern region of the country.

Ibezim spoke at the 2022 Awka Diocesan annual prayer convention themed: “This Mountain Shall Be Removed,” held at Paul University, Awka, Anambra State capital.

He said, “God has already given us a breakthrough. We are going to celebrate a breakthrough. We shall witness…