Obinde injustice: How Dino Melaye’s god may be our God

A single thread links the duo of Dino Melaye, former Senator representing Kogi West in the federal parliament and Shakespearean tragic character, Cinna the Poet. It is their individual resort to metaphysics to explain their predicament and preoccupation.

While Cinna never lived to tell the story, Melaye severally dubbed an infantile-mind-trapped-in-an adult- body – apologies to Farooq Kperogi – may by now have gone into the studio to wax yet another of his sickening pediatric comic skits.

Rome had been enveloped in violent disorder and utter chaos in the thick of the mourning of the assassination of the mercurial Julius Caesar, the fallen Roman emperor. It was also a time in…