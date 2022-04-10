Park management system: Makinde as the vindicated visioner

VISIONARY leaders are hard to come by and when the world sees one, it is also difficult to accept the change he projects. That has been the lots of many visioners the world has produced, and it is certain to be the fate of many others still to come.

When Jesus Christ was in the world, the greatest measure of resentment he received was done to him by his own kinsmen and that made him to conclude that a prophet is without honour in his homestead.

But because of the conviction of the visioner and his insistence that the society stands to benefit from his vision, the world eventually comes to terms with the benefits of his vision and he, thereafter, becomes the hero and the toast of…