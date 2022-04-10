Rotation of power and PDP’s road to 2023 

LEON USIGBE examines the new issues thrown up by the power rotation policy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 2023 inches closer.

By the end of last week, at least, 14 aspirants had picked up their expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election. That makes a neat purse for the main opposition party with individual male aspirant doling out N40 million each for the documents. But that is where the joy stops for the party, which has now found itself confronted by a new dilemma.

Despite its well-entrenched policy of power rotation and zoning, which under Section 7 (2) (c) states:…