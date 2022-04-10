Sanwo-Olu hails Dangote at 65

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Nigerian business mogul and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a renowned businessman, seasoned administrator, and philanthropist who had contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu said the business magnate, who clocks 65 on Sunday, April 10, was doing a lot for the country by contributing to the growth of her economy and providing jobs and empowerment for millions of people, especially youths in different parts of the country, adding that Dangote was a blessing to his generation.

The governor said this on Sunday in his…