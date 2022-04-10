Women to benefit from NCDMB, Nexim $40m intervention fund

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, has disclosed that women in the energy sector can now benefit from the $40millon Oil and Gas Intervention Fund deployed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nexim Nigerian Export-Import Bank.

This was even as a Firm, Selai Gas Station limited launched a 30 metric tonnes refill plant in Lagos with a promise to provide subsidised cylinders for women.

Speaking through the Manager, Projects and Operations, NCDMB, Adewale Adenugba, at the launch, Wabote stressed the need to further deepen the growth in the usage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

According…