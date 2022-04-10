Yoruba people will leap for joy when they hear Sunday Igboho’s next move —Akintoye

Eminent Professor of African History and founder of Ilana Omo Oodua, an umbrella body for all Yoruba self-determination groups, speaks to DARE ADEKANMBI on the reason the group went to court to stop the gubernatorial elections coming up in Osun and Ekiti states, the ongoing constitution amendment, the release of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, among others.

You and heads of other Yoruba self-determination groups have gone to court to restrain INEC from conducting guber elections in Ekiti and Osun states. Why did you take this route?

Leaders of our many Yoruba self-determination organisations decided to take INEC to court to restrain them…