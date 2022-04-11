Four independent asset managers sign InfraCorp term sheet

FOUR infrastructure asset managers – the AAA Consortium, Chapel Hill Denham, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers here in Nigeria and Sanlam Infraworks under the supervision of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – have signed the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) term sheet.

This signifies their readiness to operate together to deliver infrastructure to the nation.

The chairman of InfraCorp and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the signing ceremony in Lagos on Friday said the corporation was open for business to both local and foreign investors.

The corporation is expected to raise over N15 trillion to support investment in critical…