GTCO shareholders applaud Holdco transition, endorse new board members

SHAREHOLDERS of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc have approved the appointment of the new board members while applauding the successful transition of the company to a holding company.

At the company’s first Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos on Friday, shareholders commended the management on the financial performance achieved during the period under review despite the operating environment, while approving the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of shareholders, the patron, Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Timothy Adesiyan, appreciated the progress the bank has made in…