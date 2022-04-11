JUST IN: Tension as transport unions clash in Lagos

There was palpable tension early Monday morning in the Fagba area of Agege as suspected members of transport unions clashed in Lagos.

Tribune Online gathered that the clash might not be unconnected with the move by the newly- inaugurated Park Management Committee in Lagos State to take over the affairs of the suspended NURTW in the state.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) confirmed the early morning clash and added that normalcy had been restored at the time of filing this report

Details later…

