JUST IN: Tension as transport unions clash in Lagos

By
Headliners
-
10


Tension as transport unions, Another attack on FCTA, communal clashes claim eight, Angry youths on rampage, Three killed in Zango Kataf , Two feared killed, 2 feared killed, Residents scamper to safety, clash in Ibadan, Violence mars Magama/Rijau, Policeman shot dead in Ekiti, electoral, violence, DPO, Insurable violence
File Photo: Violence


There was palpable tension early Monday morning in the Fagba area of Agege as suspected members of transport unions clashed in Lagos.

Tribune Online gathered that the clash might not be unconnected with the move by the newly- inaugurated Park Management Committee in Lagos State to take over the affairs of the suspended NURTW in the state.

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) confirmed the early morning clash and added that normalcy had been restored at the time of filing this report

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR