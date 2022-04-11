Lagos Speaker appeals for increased collaboration on sports development

The Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly Rt. Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has appealed to Philanthropic organisations to partner with schools in order to harvest the hidden sports talents of students in public schools.

He made this call during the 9th edition of the Intercolliage Sport Competition of First Generation Secondary Schools in Lagos State.

Obasa noted that the first set of Footballers and best athletes were gotten from secondary schools.

“The atmosphere here is a nostalgia of what it was in the past when students competed favourably among themselves before cultism and other vices crept in.

I am delighted to be here as a Special guest, the House of Assembly…