Local stock market begins week on bullish trend

Trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) started the new week on a good note as the benchmark index appreciated by 0.51 per cent on Monday.

The bullish sentiment with which the local bourse kick-started the week was supported by investors’ demand for MTN Nigeria and Zenith Bank stock has appreciated by 1.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 9.72 per cent, while market capitalization gained N127.49 billion to close at N25.27 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was also positive, as 31 tickers gained relative to 12 losers.

On the performance board, NAHCO and UACN recorded the highest…