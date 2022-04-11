My administration remains committed to boosting agricultural value chain, Gombe gov tells NALDA DG

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that his administration remains committed to boosting the agricultural value chain in the state by strengthening the existing partnership between the State and National Agricultural Land Development Authority, (NALDA).

The Governor stated this while answering questions from Journalists shortly after visiting the Director-General of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne in his office in Abuja on Monday to discuss issues that are beneficial to the State.

Inuwa Yahaya observed that the partnership between the Gombe State Government and NALDA in the area of wheat production will go a long way to encourage its cultivation in the State,…