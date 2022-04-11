Nigeria indicates strong bilateral ties with Cuba on biotechnology development

The Federal Government has indicated a strong interest to collaborate with the Republic of Cuba on the development of biotechnology for food and pharmaceutical production.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made this known when the Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, Amb. Clara Pulido Escadell paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday in Abuja.

Onu said that Nigeria which has a large youthful population as compared to other developed countries will accelerate the development of the country, especially in the areas of biotechnology.

He further said that Nigerian youths at home and in the diaspora, have reached the peak of their careers in…