Nigeria slashes import duty on used, new vehicles to 20%

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, confirmed the reduction of import duty on vehicles from 35 per cent to 20 per cent.

In a statement signed by Customs National Spokesman, Timi Bomodi, the Service said that the 20 per cent duty is for both used and new imported vehicles.

According to the statement, “On Friday the 1st of April 2022, the Nigeria Customs Service migrated from the old version of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (2017- 2021) to the new version (2022- 2026). This is in line with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) five years review of the nomenclature. The contracting parties are expected to adopt the review based on regional considerations and national…