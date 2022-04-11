NITR staff embark on three-day warning strike in Kaduna

Hundreds of staff of the National Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR) with headquarters in Kaduna have embarked on a three-day warning strike in order to press home their demands which were not forthcoming.

As early as 7.30 am on Monday aggrieved staff of the institute blocked all entry points to the institute preventing staff access to their offices.

The aggrieved workers were seen holding placards with different inscriptions some of which read, ‘Follow the due process in recalling staff on Training Dr (Mrs) FNC Enwezo,’ Stop misinterpreting the Public service rules and offices documents, ‘No staff sponsorship for more than 15 years in NITR among others.

