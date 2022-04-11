Odinamadu, first UPN national VP, first Igbo woman to drive a car, dies at 94

First national vice president of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the second republic, Chief (Mrs) Oyibo Odinamadu is dead.

Odinamadu died in the United States of America at the age of 94 years.

Daughter of the deceased, Ifeatu Onubogu made this disclosure in a statement sent to the Nigerian Tribune.

Onubogu wrote: “We thank God for a long life well spent as we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, High Chief (Ichie Sir (Mrs) Oyibo Ekwulo Odinamadu on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at the age of 94.”

During Odinamadu’s lifetime, a staunch Awoist, Ebenezer Babatope described the deceased as a woman who was “very brilliant,…