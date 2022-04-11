On students of English and question of proficiency

It is undeniable that when it comes to the use of the language, students of English are always distinct, outstanding and exceptional. This is because many of us do not only understand the intricacies of English grammar, but also can account how different rules affect different structures and units of English grammar. Similarly, since effective communication is key to every institution or organisation, our proficient linguistic skills in terms of speaking and writing in the language make us ready tools for global opportunities. We’re assured the possibility of exploring and thriving in any profession of human endeavour without making flaw. However, contrary to the above factual…