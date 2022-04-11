Shareholders laud Custodian Investment for improved performance

The Chairman of Custodian Investment Plc, Dr Omobola Johnson, said that despite economic conditions that characterised the 2021 financial year, the company successfully grew its revenue by 14 per cent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The chairman stated this while addressing shareholders at the 27th yearly general meeting of the company in Lagos over the weekend.

She said the gross revenue grew from N75.06 billion in 2020 to N85.74 billion in 2021, adding that profit after tax (PAT), however, recorded 21 per cent reduction to close the year at N10.05 billion from N12.69 billion in 2020 because of one-off non-operating gains realised in 2020.

Johnson said the total asset base…