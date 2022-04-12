2023: Auchi people kick against marginalisation

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, Auchi Development Foundation (ADF), has kicked against the marginalization of the commercial nerve centre of Edo North senatorial district.

A joint statement Tuesday by the President, Prince Nasiru Ikharo and the General Secretary, Alhaji Abdulazeez Elamah after a meeting in Auchi lamented that since the emergence of presidential system of democracy in Nigeria (1999), Auchi people have watched with dismay how their interest in elective positions have been subjected to unfavorable manipulation in the hands of politicians, both within and outside of the community.

While cautioning all political parties not to undermine the interest of…