Anambra not yet fully recognised as oil-producing state in Nigeria ― Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, said the state has not yet been fully named an oil-producing state in Nigeria.

Soludo, disclosed this while interacting with the task force team of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), a World Bank assisted project, at BON hotel Awka, the state capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the NEWMAP task force team was in Anambra State to inspect what the erosion monitoring agency has done in the past 10 years in Anambra State.

It was reported earlier that the state government under the immediate past administration of Governor Willie Obiano, In 2021 received approval from the Presidency to be…