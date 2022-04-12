Edo APC women’s wing holds maiden conference in Oshiomhole’s hometown of Iyamho

As part of the quest to change the narratives of women in politics, the Edo North women wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to hold its maiden conference at
Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The small town of Iyamho is the hometown of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past national chairman of the ruling party who recently declared his intention to vie for the APC senatorial ticket in Edo North.

According to Dame Omua Okpaku, the Edo North APC Woman Leader, the theme of the conference which is scheduled to hold on April 15 is “Strengthening Women Participation…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

