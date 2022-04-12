Four million Northern Nigerians under threat of food insecurity —UN

THE United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, has said over four million people in Nigeria’s North-East region are expected to be in dire need of food in the coming season.

Speaking at an advocacy event on food security and nutrition in North-East Nigeria held in Abuja, Schmale said up to $351 million was needed to provide humanitarian support and avert the expected food crisis in the region.

He also noted that a total of 8.4 million Nigerians would need humanitarian support in the North-East, with 4.1 million people in the region already facing severe food insecurity.

