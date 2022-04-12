Lack of relevant skills, cause of joblessness among university graduates

Apathy toward technical education leading to a lack of relevant skills has been blamed for joblessness among Nigeria’s university graduates.

According to the Chairman of the Construction Artisans Awards of Nigeria (CAA), Dr Samson Opaluwah, the reorganization of the education sector in 1977 shifted the attention of many Nigerian youths from skills acquisition, thereby prioritizing theoretical knowledge over practical-bases knowledge

While reiterating skill acquisition as a veritable source of wealth creation as well as a remedy for unemployment, he said: “to meet the developmental needs of the nation, all hands must be on deck towards reorienting the youths on the need to tow…