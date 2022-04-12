Lassa fever fatality rises to 19.1 percent, 681 confirmed cases in 23 states — FG

The Federal Government has said Lassa Fever confirmed cases is on the rise as the present fatality rate is 19.1%.

It further disclosed that currently, there has been 3746 suspected cases, in 23 States and 681 confirmed cases with 132 deaths currently.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora at the bi-weekly Press Briefing on Update on COVID-19 pandemic Response and Development in the Health Sector, however said part of Government’s response and Interventions to Lassa Fever are enforcement of environmental Sanitation and focus on Long term improvement of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities to eliminate Cholera.

On COVID-19 response, Mamora said as at…