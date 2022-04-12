MTN Nigeria’s gain pushes stock market higher by 0.72 per cent

For the second consecutive session in the week, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extended the strong bullish run as the benchmark index inched up by 0.72 per cent to close at 47,205.03 basis points, the highest point since 21 March 2022.

On Tuesday, sustained investor interests in telco heavyweight, MTN Nigeria, following the final approval of its MoMo PSB license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as bargain hunting in Tier-1 banks, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and United Bank for Nigeria were the market movers having appreciated by 5.83 per cent, 4.00 per cent, 3.05 per cent and 0.63 per cent.

In addition, gains…