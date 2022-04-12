No rift between Bauchi gov and I — Abdul Ningi declares

In order to dispel insinuation that there is rift between Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and himself, a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Sen Ahmed Abdul Ningi has declared that there is never a time he fell out with the Governor saying that, “Bala Mohammed has always supported me politically and I respect him too”.

Abdul Ningi who made the declaration while addressing PDP Stakeholders from the Central Senatorial zone of the state last weekend at a meeting held at Command Guest House said that the bond between the Governor and himself is so strong that it cannot be easily broken.

He however said that, “though there…