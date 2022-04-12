No rift between Bauchi gov and I — Abdul Ningi declares

In order to dispel insinuation that there is rift between Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and himself, a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Sen Ahmed Abdul Ningi has declared that there is never a time he fell out with the Governor saying that, “Bala Mohammed has always supported me politically and I respect him too”.
Abdul Ningi who made the declaration while addressing PDP Stakeholders from the Central Senatorial zone of the state last weekend at a meeting held at Command Guest House said that the bond between the Governor and himself is so strong that it cannot be easily broken.
He however said that, “though there…
Source: Nigerian Tribune