NOUN administers oath of matriculation to 20,000 fresh students

The authorities of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), on Tuesday, administered the oath of matriculation to over 20,000 fresh students, urging them to use the opportunity to improve their self-worth.

Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, particularly urged the new students of the university to broaden the institution’s catch-phrase of “quality education delivered with equality and flexible access, to learn at your pace at any place.”

Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement, said, Peters stated this, during the 22nd Matriculation Ceremony of the university, which took place virtually across the 103 study centres…