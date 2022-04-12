Pay more attention to agro-processing to increase export revenue, German Ambassador tells Nigeria

CONSULAR General, Federal Republic of Germany, Bernd von Munchow-Pohi, has said there is a wide agreement that Nigeria’s potential for agricultural commodities and food products sector remains greatly available but its percentage of total exports continues to hover around single digits.

He, thereby, called on Nigeria to pay more attention to agro-processing to increase its export revenue while attaining agric sector trade balance.

Muchow-Pohi made the call while speaking at the official opening of the 7th edition of the agrofood & plastprintpack trade show and conference in collaboration with the Organisation for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa (OTACCWA) in…