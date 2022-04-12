Perpetrators of Plateau killings must not be forgiven ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned as heinous, the latest killings in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, directing that the perpetrators of the crime must not be forgiven.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, as full details emerged on the scale of the brutal terrorist attacks in the communities, President Buhari described the killings as heinous, saying that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

“They should not be spared or forgiven,” directed the President.

He ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to…