Pregnant woman, 9 others feared dead in Port Harcourt jetty inferno

A pregnant woman and two infants are among at least 10 persons who are feared dead in an early morning fire outbreak at the Bonny-Bille-Nembe jetty on Monday.

This as the Rivers State police command said it has commenced investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire which was reported to have started at about 2am also destroyed about 60 wooden and passenger boats.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition, even as the police said it has begun investigation.

A source close to the scene of the fire said that the fire started when some persons were trying to off-load illegally refined petroleum products, popularly known as ‘kpofire’…