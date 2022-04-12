Resign if you want to contest elections, Akeredolu gives 48-hour ultimatum to aides

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices in the state ahead of the 2023 election to resign before or on Thursday, 14th April 2022.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, and addressed to all political appointees in the state, saying all aspiring political appointees must resign within the next 48 hours.

Odu in the memo hinged the decision on the newly signed Electoral Act 2022.

According to her, the recent Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides that Political appointees and public servants aspiring to contest…