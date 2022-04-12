Terrorists kill over 80, abduct 70, burn several houses in Plateau

TERRORISTS in large numbers on Sunday invaded Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing over 80 people and abducting over 70.

During the attacks, more than 100 houses were also razed in the communities. The affected communities and villages in the council area are Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji and Dadin Kowa.

A source close to the local government informed the Nigerian Tribune that the terrorists stormed the communities on Sunday afternoon and carried out the attacks in the most bizarre manner, killing people at random.

The source, who is a local government official, added that as of Monday morning, the council had so…