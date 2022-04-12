We’ll acquire more territories for Nigeria without going to war — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that he could announce the expansion of Nigeria’s maritime territory without achieving it through war, litigation or purchase.

He made the declaration Tuesday when he received the Extended Continental Shelf report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noting that the move for the expansion is fully on course under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He said: ‘I am looking forward to the day that I can announce to Nigerians that additional maritime territory has been approved for Nigeria by the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf,” the President said while receiving a…