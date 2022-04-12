Who will save PDP? – Tribune Online

Founded in August, 1998, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, used to pride itself as the largest political party in Africa, in the times that seem to have faded in our memories. It was founded by eminent citizens like Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and many others. Broadly speaking, the PDP represents a centre right political entity, adopting a neoliberal economic status dressed in ultra conservatism, thus favouring free market policies which support economic liberalism.

It easily won the February 1999 election, fielding retired former military leader, General Olusegun Obasanjo to pair with a retired customs officer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It would later win the 2003…