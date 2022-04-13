25 killed, several missing in Benue communities after invasion by herders

Suspected armed herders in the late hours of Monday stormed various communities in three local government areas of Benue State and murdered 25 people.

Several people were reportedly taken away and many others were seriously injured.

The invading herders were said to have unleashed terror on Guma, Logo and Tarka local government areas of the state virtually at the same time.

Among the victims was a traditional ruler who was killed in Gaambetiev in Turan council ward in Logo local government area of the state.

Fifteen people were reportedly killed at Tiortyu in the Tarka local government area of the state as well as nine people killed in the Guma local government area by the…