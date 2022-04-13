AXA Mansard reports 27% growth in Gross Written Premium

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and a global leader in insurance and asset management, has recorded Gross Written Premium of N60.20bn, up 27 per cent from N47.58 billion in December 2020.

According to the company, the Net Premium Income of N37.14bn, up 17 per cent from N31.72 billion in December 2020, Investment and Other Income of N6.25bn, down12% from N7.09bn in December 2020.

Operating Expenses of N9.41bn, up 22% from N7.71bn in December 2020 while Profit before Tax of N5.78bn, down4% from N6.04bn recorded in December 2020 and Profit after Tax of N3.74bn, down17% from N4.50bn in December 2020.

Commenting on the financials at the end of December 2021, the…