Beware of fake news from political elites ― NOA tells Nigerians

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has lamented the spate of disinformation and fake news carried especially by political elites ahead of the 2023 general election.

Dr Abari however, said that the Agency had embarked on training of 37,000 Nigerians on Fact-Checking as a way to tackle fake news and disinformation.

Abari said this at a Course-5 training for participants drawn from government establishments, civil society and the private sector.

This course is designed to build the fact checking techniques of key institutions using web-based applications and research.

“The Fact-Checking training is actually to bring a very large number…