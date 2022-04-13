Chrisland University appoints new registrar

The Board of Trustees and Governing Council of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, has appointed Mr Samuel Omotoso as the new substantive Registrar for the university.

Mr Omotoso, who is a former Registrar of Dominion University, Oyo State, has had an impressive career as an administrator spanning about three decades.

He was a pioneer staff of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State where he served for 12 years in various capacities, some of which are in the Public Relations, Human Resources, Student Affairs, and Academic Planning Departments.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ayo Arowojolu, the new registrar, obtained a Higher National…