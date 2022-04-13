CISLAC urges media to caution govt on political fraud

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has urged the media in Nigeria to amplify the need for the government to take active measures against the prevalence of dirty money in the nation’s political system.

The centre said the call was imperative as the absence of such measures allowed politicians to continue to infringe on political integrity and accountability, thereby encouraging the icases of vote buying and selling in the country’s political system.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a workshop for journalists on ‘Political integrity and political party accountability reporting.’

…