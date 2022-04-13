Constitution Review: Lawmakers who vote against LG autonomy should be denied return ticket- Benue governoship aspirant

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Surveyor John Tondus, has advised the electorate to take more than a passing interest in the debate on the ongoing Constitution review at the State Assemblies.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, the PDP chieftain who alleged that governors opposed to autonomy for local government are plotting to instigate lawmakers in their respective states against local government autonomy said any lawmaker who takes a position against the popular movement should not be allowed to return to parliament.

He said: “We have another opportunity because there is another constitutional review that is going on. My concern…