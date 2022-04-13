Court sacks Ebonyi PDP chairman

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, said Mr Tochukwu Okorie was not validly nominated to contest election into the position of Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi

Delivering judgment in the suit filed by Mr Silas Onu, challenging the election of Okorie, Justice Ahmed Mohammed held that Okorie was indolent in submitting his nomination form and could not be allowed to benefit from his wrongdoing.

The judge held that “It is the finding of this court that the 2nd defendant (Okorie) who submitted his nomination form on October 4, 2021, instead of October 1, 2021, contrary to the guidelines of the conduct of congresses is not validly nominated…