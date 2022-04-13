Ex-lawmaker, Akinlade, presents letter of intent for Ogun West senatorial seat

A three-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, on Tuesday, presented a letter of intent to contest for Ogun West Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

The ex-lawmaker, who represented Yewa South / Ipokia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, at the ceremony held at Oronna Hall, Ilaro, said his cognate experience as a former lawmaker was well enough for the people of the district to support him.

Akinlade who is currently a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), said his aspiration to represent the district is to further bring about more dividends of democracy to the people.

He noted that no fewer than 750 graduates…