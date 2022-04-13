IPCC says low-income countries need more financing to ensure just transition

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said that accelerated international cooperation on finance to support low-income countries is a critical enabler of low carbon and just transition.

IPCC disclosed this during the presentation of its Working Group III report, tagged ‘Climate change 2022: Mitigation of climate change,’ to African journalists.

The 17 chapter report noted that for low-income countries and vulnerable regions, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, increase in public grants for adaptation and mitigation may have the highest returns.

The IPCC lead author, Nokuthula Dube, who focused on chapter 15 on ‘Investment and finance’, said the report…