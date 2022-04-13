NBBF to start Para Basketball League in 2023 ― Igoche

The factional President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mark Igoche, has promised para basketball players that the country will commence a Para Basketball League in 2023.

Igoche made the promise when he watched a para basketball game at the ongoing National Para Games holding at the Package B, MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja on Tuesday.

He said his board has promised to develop the slam and dunk from the grassroots with an all-inclusive package that will include all players, irrespective of their physical challenges.

“We have promised basketball stakeholders including players, officials and administrators that the main goal of our board is grassroots development, a…