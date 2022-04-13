NGO, Oracle Academy train Nigerian lecturers on computing education

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), STEMi Makers Africa, has recently collaborated with Oracle Academy to train 50 Nigerian lectures on computing education.

The virtual training was tagged ‘Leveraging Oracle cloud solutions for enhanced teaching and learning for tertiary educators in Nigeria.’

The training was aimed at empowering tertiary educators and exposing them to future-focused solutions and resource tools for their classrooms.

The founder of the NGO, Amanda Obidike, said she was happy the training held despite the ongoing national strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

She stated that since 2019, they have been training computing educators in…