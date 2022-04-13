Pension fraud: S/Court affirms six-year jail term for ex-pension director, Yusuf

The Supreme Court has affirmed the six years of jail term imposed on a former Federal Director of Pensions, Mr John Yakubu Yusuf and also ordered him to refund the sum of N22.9 billion to the Federal Government.

The N22.9 billion was part of the police pension fund he admitted before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to have been misappropriated.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar in a judgment in an appeal filed by Yusuf, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which in 2018 sent him to six years imprisonment, in addition to the refund of the huge sum.

The apex court, in a judgement delivered on Wednesday, held that Yusuf and others engaging in fraudulent practices…