Striking a balance in Yewa North/Imeko Afon constituency

Agitation for power among stakeholders within the various political parties is gradually building up to a crescendo. From local government to the federal level, the question of who gets what is now the talking point. Just as every section of the country wants to be a part of the decision-making process, so also communities at the state level are struggling to maintain their presence in government. No section, community, or individual wants to be left out of the decision-making process. In the words of D. E. Mcfarland: “Decision-making is an act of choice wherein an executive forms a conclusion about what must be done in a given situation.” Thus, what role you play in…